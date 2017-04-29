Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Share Price

News coverage about BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioDelivery Sciences International earned a media sentiment score of -0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BDSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. FBR & Co set a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) opened at 1.825 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $100.00 million. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 93.61% and a negative return on equity of 309.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post ($0.52) EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Sirgo sold 110,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $210,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,670,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 119,250 shares of company stock valued at $226,644 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/biodelivery-sciences-international-bdsi-getting-somewhat-negative-media-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction.

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.