Bioblast Pharma (ORPN) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -0.06

Media stories about Bioblast Pharma (NASDAQ:ORPN) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bioblast Pharma earned a coverage optimism score of -0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Bioblast Pharma (NASDAQ:ORPN) traded down 5.08% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,170 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. Bioblast Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.18 million.

ORPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioblast Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. S&P Equity Research increased their price target on Bioblast Pharma from $0.56 to $0.63 in a research note on Friday.

About Bioblast Pharma

Bioblast Pharma Ltd (BioBlast) is an Israel-based development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, licensing, acquisition, development and commercialization of drugs for rare and ultra-rare genetic and metabolic diseases. It focuses on therapeutic platforms that offer solutions for several diseases that share a common pathophysiological mechanism, which are the functional changes that accompany a particular syndrome or disease.

