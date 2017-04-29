Bioblast Pharma Ltd (ORPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:ORPN) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bioblast Pharma’s earnings. Bioblast Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bioblast Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bioblast Pharma.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioblast Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Shares of Bioblast Pharma (NASDAQ:ORPN) traded down 6.8472% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.5401. The stock had a trading volume of 62,498 shares. The stock’s market cap is $8.85 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. Bioblast Pharma has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.13.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bioblast Pharma stock. Knoll Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:ORPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Bioblast Pharma comprises 0.7% of Knoll Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Knoll Capital Management LP owned 1.53% of Bioblast Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bioblast Pharma
Bioblast Pharma Ltd (BioBlast) is an Israel-based development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, licensing, acquisition, development and commercialization of drugs for rare and ultra-rare genetic and metabolic diseases. It focuses on therapeutic platforms that offer solutions for several diseases that share a common pathophysiological mechanism, which are the functional changes that accompany a particular syndrome or disease.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bioblast Pharma (ORPN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bioblast Pharma Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioblast Pharma Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.