BHP Billiton plc (BBL) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.29

Media coverage about BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) has been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton plc earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the mining company an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) traded up 1.69% during trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. 1,073,645 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.20. BHP Billiton plc has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67.

BBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Billiton plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About BHP Billiton plc

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

