BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Media headlines about BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton Limited earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the mining company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Investec upgraded BHP Billiton Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) opened at 35.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The company’s market cap is $94.74 billion. BHP Billiton Limited has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $41.79.

BHP Billiton Limited Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

