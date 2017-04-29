Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $45.92 and last traded at $45.84, with a volume of 2,316,652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company earned $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.21 million. Bemis Company had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

BMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bemis Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis Company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $51.00 price target on Bemis Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bemis Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price target on Bemis Company to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bemis Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

In related news, insider James W. Ransom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,483.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bemis Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,904,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in Bemis Company by 672.9% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 562,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after buying an additional 489,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bemis Company by 42.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,750,000 after buying an additional 397,638 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Bemis Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,866,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Bemis Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,349,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Bemis Company Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

