Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFB) Position Maintained by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY held its stake in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Bel Fuse worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 69.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 218,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 82,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) opened at 24.20 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $291.03 million. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $33.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The company earned $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse, Inc. will post $1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently -5.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc (Bel) designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. The Company’s products include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. The Company’s operating segments are North America, Asia and Europe.

