Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Beazer Homes USA earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 53 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) opened at 12.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.74 million, a P/E ratio of 182.50 and a beta of 2.92.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $339 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BZH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/beazer-homes-usa-bzh-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director Danny R. Shepherd acquired 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $49,999.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,588.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a geographically diversified homebuilder. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had operations in 13 states within over three geographic regions in the United States. The Company’s segments include West, East and Southeast. The Company markets and sells its products through its Website, www.beazer.com; mobile site, m.beazer.com; real estate listing sites, online advertising, including search engine marketing and display advertising, social media, video, brochures, direct marketing and out-of-home advertising, including billboards and signage, as well as other activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.