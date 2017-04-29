Baxter International’s (BAX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Saturday. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baxter International from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) traded up 0.47% on Friday, hitting $55.68. 3,456,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Baxter International had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm earned $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In related news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 4,280 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $213,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,120 shares of company stock valued at $867,470 over the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,012,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,109,052,000 after buying an additional 816,438 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 9,289,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,163,000 after buying an additional 156,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $408,956,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,778,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 166,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,869,000 after buying an additional 1,202,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

