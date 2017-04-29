Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Getting Very Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) has been trending very positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bassett Furniture Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.69 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bassett Furniture Industries from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) traded down 3.53% during trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,138 shares. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $322.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $105.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Bassett Furniture Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 6,091 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $160,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Getting Very Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/bassett-furniture-industries-bset-given-news-impact-score-of-0-69-updated.html.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers.

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.