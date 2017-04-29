Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) Stake Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.96% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 72.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 55,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 25.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) traded down 2.16% on Friday, reaching $10.41. 269,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $483.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.20 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.86 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes & Noble Education Inc will post $0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BWS Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, insider Srijayanth D. Chakrapani sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $63,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Malat sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $88,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc is a contract operator of bookstores on college and university campuses across the United States and a provider of digital education services. The Company offers a support system, and a retail and digital learning experience for students. Through its subsidiary, Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, LLC, the Company operates approximately 750 campus bookstores and the school-branded e-commerce sites for each store, serving over five million college students and their faculty.

