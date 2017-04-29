Baozun (BZUN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.28

Media headlines about Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baozun earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) opened at 15.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $814.23 million, a PE ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 4.54. Baozun has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Baozun had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business earned $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Baozun will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc is a brand e-commerce solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including the sales of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing and order fulfillment.

