BankUnited Forecasted to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners issued their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report issued on Tuesday. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. FIG Partners also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKU. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) opened at 35.29 on Friday. BankUnited has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.01.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company earned $258.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.46 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $233,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 3.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BankUnited news, insider Joseph Roberto sold 1,759 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $70,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $39,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,704.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,240,217 shares of company stock valued at $84,316,474 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

