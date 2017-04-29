BankUnited (BKU) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Saturday. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKU. Barclays PLC set a $42.00 target price on BankUnited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) traded down 1.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.29. 1,010,705 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.01.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm earned $258.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post $2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

In related news, Chairman John Adam Kanas sold 2,226,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $83,751,825.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,495,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,487,091.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $454,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,240,217 shares of company stock worth $84,316,474. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 3.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

