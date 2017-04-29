Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.40

Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) traded up 0.72% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 765.50. 123,355 shares of the stock traded hands. Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 546.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 800.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 938.55 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.53.

Bankers Investment Trust PLC Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company focuses to provide investors with an attractive total return, by focusing on growing both capital and income for shareholders. Its investment objective for capital is to achieve long-term asset growth through active stock selection, and for income is to achieve regular dividend growth greater than inflation, as defined by the United Kingdom Retail Prices Index.

