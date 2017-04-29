Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 14,559 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (OPK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,787,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after buying an additional 226,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 393,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 372,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) opened at 7.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Opko Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company’s market capitalization is $4.34 billion.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Opko Health in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, December 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Opko Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of Opko Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Opko Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 3,600 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $27,006,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Logal sold 112,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $911,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,417.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 584,600 shares of company stock worth $4,541,934. 40.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations.

