Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Earns News Sentiment Score of -0.22

Media headlines about Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Marin Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of -0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRC. FIG Partners lifted their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) opened at 63.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $384.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company earned $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

WARNING: “Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Earns News Sentiment Score of -0.22” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/bank-of-marin-bancorp-bmrc-receiving-somewhat-negative-news-coverage-alphaone-reports-updated.html.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company’s customer base is made up of business and personal banking relationships from the communities near the branch office locations. Its business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.