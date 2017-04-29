Bank of America Corp (BAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bank of America Corp had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) traded down 1.31% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 69,384,908 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.47.
Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Vetr lowered shares of Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.
In other news, Director Thomas D. Woods bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,162.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 61,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 184,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 42.9% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 1,371,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after buying an additional 231,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Corp Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.
