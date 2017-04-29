Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bank of America Corp had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) traded down 1.31% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 69,384,908 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of America Corp (BAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/bank-of-america-corp-bac-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday-updated.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Vetr lowered shares of Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Woods bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,162.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 61,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 184,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 42.9% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 1,371,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after buying an additional 231,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.