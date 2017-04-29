Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by Longer Investments Inc.

Longer Investments Inc. cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp comprises approximately 2.0% of Longer Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Longer Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America Corp were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 544,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its position in Bank of America Corp by 199.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 38,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Corp by 1,167.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 46,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 43,262 shares during the last quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its position in Bank of America Corp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 1,958,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,643,000 after buying an additional 55,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Corp during the third quarter worth about $8,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened at 23.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bank of America Corp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr raised shares of Bank of America Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.48 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Woods acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,162.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America Corp

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

