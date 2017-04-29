Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (BLX) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.31

Media headlines about Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) have trended positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 73 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 188,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business earned $38.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA will post $2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA’s payout ratio is currently 62.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA (the Bank) is a specialized multinational bank. The Bank is established to support the financing of trade and economic integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates in two segments: Commercial and Treasury. The Bank’s Commercial segment incorporates all of the Bank’s financial intermediation and fees generated by the commercial portfolio activities, such as origination of bilateral and syndicated credits, short- and medium-term loans, acceptances and contingent credits.

