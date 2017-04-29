Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) opened at 8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $8.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s previous special dividend of $0.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/banco-bilbao-vizcaya-argentaria-sa-bbva-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-23-updated.html.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.