BancFirst (BANF) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -0.22

News coverage about BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BancFirst earned a news impact score of -0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) opened at 96.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.68. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $103.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. BancFirst had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company earned $82.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BancFirst will post $5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

In related news, President Harvey Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Neville sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $101,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,047.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,770. 44.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

