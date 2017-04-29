BAE Systems plc Announces Dividend of GBX 12.70 (BA)

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) opened at 627.00 on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 464.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 657.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 639.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 602.75. The firm’s market cap is GBX 19.91 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.76) price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on BAE Systems plc from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 665 ($8.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.18) target price on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.67) target price on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on BAE Systems plc from GBX 430 ($5.50) to GBX 460 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 651.42 ($8.33).

In other BAE Systems plc news, insider Alan Garwood sold 11,500 shares of BAE Systems plc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.14), for a total transaction of £73,255 ($93,652.52). Also, insider Philip Bramwell sold 5,000 shares of BAE Systems plc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.19), for a total value of £32,050 ($40,974.18). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,596 and have sold 347,133 shares valued at $215,495,763.

About BAE Systems plc

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. The Company operates through five segments. The Electronic Systems segment consists of the Company’s United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities. The Cyber & Intelligence segment consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and United Kingdom-based Applied Intelligence business, and covers the Company’s cyber, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities.

