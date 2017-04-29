BAE Systems plc Announces Dividend of GBX 12.70 (BA)

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) opened at 627.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 639.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 602.75. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 464.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 657.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 19.91 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BAE Systems plc from GBX 675 ($8.63) to GBX 665 ($8.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.05) price target on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.67) price target on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems plc from GBX 565 ($7.22) to GBX 645 ($8.25) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 651.42 ($8.33).

In related news, insider Ian King sold 256,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 611 ($7.81), for a total value of £1,565,864.69 ($2,001,872.53). Also, insider Lynn C. Minella sold 52,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.35), for a total value of £343,203.74 ($438,767.25). In the last three months, insiders have bought 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,596 and have sold 347,133 shares valued at $215,495,763.

About BAE Systems plc

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. The Company operates through five segments. The Electronic Systems segment consists of the Company’s United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities. The Cyber & Intelligence segment consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and United Kingdom-based Applied Intelligence business, and covers the Company’s cyber, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities.

