Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,133 ($14.48).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,117 ($14.28) target price on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Babcock International Group PLC to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.04) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.04) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.27) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) opened at 899.00 on Monday. Babcock International Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 780.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,112.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.54 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 895.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 931.41.

In related news, insider Archie Bethel acquired 1,585 shares of Babcock International Group PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 883 ($11.29) per share, for a total transaction of £13,995.55 ($17,892.55).

Babcock International Group PLC Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC is a holding company. The Company is an engineering support services company. The Company offers support to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. Its segments include Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International.

