B2Gold Corp (BTG) Receives $4.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America Corp began coverage on shares of B2Gold Corp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,479,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 245,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp by 168.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 141,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) traded up 1.60% on Monday, hitting $2.54. 5,701,360 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50. B2Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

About B2Gold Corp

