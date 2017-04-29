B. Riley Financial (RILY) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. B. Riley Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) opened at 15.05 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97.

In other news, Director Todd D. Sims purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,401.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,859.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,016 shares of company stock worth $45,601 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc is an independent investment bank. The Company’s segments include capital markets, auction and liquidation, valuation and appraisal, and Principal Investments-United Online. The capital markets segment provides an array of investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, sales and trading services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients.

