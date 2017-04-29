B. Riley Comments on Jive Software Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (JIVE)

Jive Software Inc (NASDAQ:JIVE) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Jive Software in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst K. Liu expects that the software maker will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Jive Software’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Jive Software (NASDAQ:JIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm earned $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50 million. Jive Software had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Jive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Shares of Jive Software (NASDAQ:JIVE) traded up 1.00% on Friday, reaching $5.05. 334,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $399.82 million. Jive Software has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JIVE. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,280,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jive Software by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,346,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 278,700 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jive Software by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 408,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 87,352 shares during the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Jive Software
Jive Software, Inc is engaged in providing software sales and services. The Company’s products are sold on a subscription basis, deployable in on-premise, hosted and cloud instances and used for internal or external communities. Its traditional enterprise software product offerings are based on the Jive platform (the Jive Platform), which is a communication and collaboration hub.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jive Software (JIVE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Jive Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jive Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.