Avon Products (AVP) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.42

News coverage about Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avon Products earned a news impact score of 0.42 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 30 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) opened at 4.85 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $2.12 billion. Avon Products has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avon Products will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

In related news, insider Fernando Acosta sold 77,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $333,305.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,541.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James S. Scully acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $655,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 292,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,093.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; South Latin America; North Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Its product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics).

