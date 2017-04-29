Avis Budget Group (CAR) Earning Very Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) have been trending very positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avis Budget Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) opened at 30.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post $3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Hardy sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $29,719.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis and Budget are a rental car supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand; Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia; Maggiore, a vehicle rental brand in Italy, and France Cars, which operates light commercial vehicle fleets in France.

