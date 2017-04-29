AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Given News Impact Score of 0.23

Headlines about AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AvalonBay Communities earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) traded up 0.86% on Friday, reaching $189.84. 706,256 shares of the company were exchanged. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $158.32 and a 52-week high of $192.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.49 and a 200-day moving average of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.33.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.02. The firm earned $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 50.56% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post $4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 71.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Given News Impact Score of 0.23” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/avalonbay-communities-avb-given-news-impact-score-of-0-23.html.

In other news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $183,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $648,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.