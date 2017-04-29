Autodesk (ADSK) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been trending positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Autodesk earned a news impact score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the software company an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.07. 1,628,866 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $19.89 billion. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $90.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business earned $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Autodesk (ADSK) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/autodesk-adsk-getting-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $577,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,758,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,049,075 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.