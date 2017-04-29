Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.20

News coverage about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently commented on AUPH. FBR & Co set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) opened at 7.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm’s market cap is $374.53 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,512.50% and a negative return on equity of 109.61%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.32) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in the field of nephrology and autoimmunity. The Company’s primary business is the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases, in particular lupus nephritis (LN). It is focused on the development of its lead compound voclosporin, a therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate, which is a second-generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNI) to treat patients afflicted with LN.

