AT&T Sees Unusually High Options Volume (T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 26,907 call options on the company. This is an increase of 133% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,568 call options.

AT&T (NYSE:T) opened at 39.63 on Friday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $39.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post $2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 93.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Vetr raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.85 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

