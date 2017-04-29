Atossa Genetics Inc (ATOS) Short Interest Down 57.8% in April

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 240,928 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the March 31st total of 570,792 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) opened at 0.5931 on Friday. Atossa Genetics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.25 million.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. The Company’s leading program uses its intraductal microcatheters, which deliver pharmaceuticals through the breast ducts.

