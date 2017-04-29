Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Short Interest Update

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 600,385 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 836,484 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,311,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,333,059.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,549 shares of company stock worth $6,537,617. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 13.8% in the third quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 1,260,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,970,000 after buying an additional 152,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after buying an additional 35,030 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 35.9% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 125,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the third quarter worth about $3,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) opened at 58.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.23. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.01. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $529.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings will post $4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing).

