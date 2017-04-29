Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Headlines about Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atlantic Capital Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) opened at 19.60 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $500.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm earned $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. FIG Partners cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.10” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/atlantic-capital-bancshares-acbi-given-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-10.html.

In related news, insider Bankcap Equity Fund, Llc sold 179,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $3,500,008.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.