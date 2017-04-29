Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc set a $10.00 price target on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) traded down 1.44% during trading on Monday, hitting $17.10. 363,589 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock’s market cap is $497.42 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.35. Equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post ($3.62) EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 30,800 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $596,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,068,930.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchall G. Clark sold 3,059 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $48,821.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,995 shares of company stock worth $2,927,362. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,031,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,065,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,662,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 408,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics segment. The Company is focused on developing allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells.

