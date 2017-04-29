Astronics Co. (ATRO) Receives $41.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Astronics in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) traded up 0.56% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.51. 124,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Astronics has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $945.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company earned $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.93 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Astronics will post $1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Astronics during the third quarter worth $225,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the third quarter worth $271,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Astronics by 1,049.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Astronics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the third quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

