Astoria Financial Corp (AF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on May 22nd

Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Astoria Financial Corp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Astoria Financial Corp to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) opened at 20.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.78. Astoria Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Astoria Financial Corp had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astoria Financial Corp will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Astoria Financial Corp news, Director Patricia M. Nazemetz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $55,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,740.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hugh J. Donlon sold 37,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $706,126.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,069.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,764 shares of company stock worth $3,272,048 in the last 90 days. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Astoria Financial Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Astoria Financial Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astoria Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Astoria Financial Corp (AF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on May 22nd” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/astoria-financial-corp-af-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-04-on-may-22nd.html.

Astoria Financial Corp Company Profile

Astoria Financial Corporation is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank. Astoria Bank’s primary business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, primarily in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four-family, or residential, mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.