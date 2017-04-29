Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSE:AST) has been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Asterias Biotherapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSE:AST) opened at 3.70 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $175.99 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.80.

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSE:AST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm earned $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Asterias Biotherapeutics will post ($0.73) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asterias Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on Asterias Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

About Asterias Biotherapeutics

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The Company has over two technology platforms. The first is an immunotherapy platform to teach cancer patients’ immune systems to attack their tumors.

