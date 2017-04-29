Brokerages Set Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Target Price at $24.07

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.07.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Associated Banc Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Associated Banc Corp to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Yee sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $59,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,146 shares of company stock worth $8,847,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association increased its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp by 143.5% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 95,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,566,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,053,000 after buying an additional 190,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) traded down 1.39% during trading on Monday, hitting $24.90. 761,298 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.18. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Associated Banc Corp had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company earned $260.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Associated Banc Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and non-banking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

