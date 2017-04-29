Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 15,804 Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,524,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longer Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,819,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Investors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quotient Investors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 39.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 924.52 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $672.66 and a 1-year high of $935.90. The company has a market capitalization of $639.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $858.22 and a 200 day moving average of $826.55. Alphabet also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,704 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 159% compared to the typical volume of 5,297 put options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.24 by $0.49. The firm earned $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post $33.33 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.78 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,120.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $983.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

