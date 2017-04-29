Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at 160.29 on Friday. International Business Machines Corp. has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $182.79. The company has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.79 and a 200 day moving average of $167.73.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. International Business Machines Corp. had a return on equity of 78.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. International Business Machines Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of International Business Machines Corp. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.01.

In related news, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total value of $99,675.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corp. Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

