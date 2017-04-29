Ashford (AINC) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.33

Media coverage about Ashford (NYSEMKT:AINC) has been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ashford earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Ashford in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Ashford (NYSEMKT:AINC) opened at 54.40 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $109.62 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. Ashford has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $64.23.

Ashford (NYSEMKT:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashford will post $6.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford Inc provides asset management and advisory services to other entities, primarily within the hospitality industry. The Company operates in the segment of asset and investment management, which includes managing the day-to-day operations of Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc (Ashford Prime) and its subsidiaries.

