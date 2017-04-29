Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ascendis Pharma A/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) opened at 29.52 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $957.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,158.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post ($3.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ascendis-pharma-as-asnd-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in applying its TransCon technology to develop sustained release prodrug therapies with several product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. The Company is developing its product candidate, TransCon human growth hormone (TransCon hGH) for once-weekly administration to treat growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and other indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.