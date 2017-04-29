Asante Solutions (PUMP) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.29

News articles about Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Asante Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) opened at 13.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm’s market capitalization is $713.10 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Asante Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Capital Partners Ii, Ll sold 11,031,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,436,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dale Jackie Redman sold 370,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $5,185,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,476,436 shares of company stock valued at $202,670,104 over the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

