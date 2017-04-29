ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.27

News articles about ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ARRIS International plc earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) traded up 0.39% on Friday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,797 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.78 and a beta of 1.26. ARRIS International plc has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ARRIS International plc had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ARRIS International plc will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ARRIS International plc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International plc in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ARRIS International plc from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on ARRIS International plc in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ARRIS International plc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other ARRIS International plc news, EVP David Potts sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $38,726.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,783.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,084 shares of company stock valued at $366,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

