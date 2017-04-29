Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Receives $11.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARRY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Vetr raised Array Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.99 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen and Company reduced their target price on Array Biopharma to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Array Biopharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other Array Biopharma news, Director Charles M. Baum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $278,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRY. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Array Biopharma by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Array Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Array Biopharma by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Array Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. 1,600,079 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. Array Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.47 billion.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm earned $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Array Biopharma will post ($0.71) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

