Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.11% of Arlington Asset Investment Corp worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp during the third quarter worth about $2,188,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) opened at 14.56 on Friday. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock’s market capitalization is $344.02 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Arlington Asset Investment Corp had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The company earned $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.17%. Arlington Asset Investment Corp’s payout ratio is -138.89%.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp from $19.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is an investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and holding a levered portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), consisting of agency MBS and private-label MBS. Agency MBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government agency or government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac).

